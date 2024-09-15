MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0341 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

