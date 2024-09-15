Michael Raab Sells 35,000 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $196,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ardelyx alerts:

On Tuesday, August 27th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $46,650.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Michael Raab sold 32,225 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $188,838.50.

On Monday, August 12th, Michael Raab sold 1,229 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $7,017.59.

On Monday, July 29th, Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $169,200.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $44,775.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Michael Raab sold 2,310 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $15,222.90.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 39.73% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 228.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 1,026.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARDX

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.