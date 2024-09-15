Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $91.45 and last traded at $91.36. Approximately 7,197,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 21,270,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.31.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 39.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

