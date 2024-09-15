MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Trading Down 5.6%

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.74 and last traded at $28.75. Approximately 564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.
MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09.
About MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Featured Articles
