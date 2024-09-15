Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, a growth of 133.4% from the August 15th total of 85,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Miller Industries stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $664.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.77. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $371.45 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.55%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in Miller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,670,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Miller Industries by 1,404.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 53,373 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Miller Industries by 94.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 30,714 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 19.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Miller Industries during the second quarter worth $1,079,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

