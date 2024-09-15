Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,536 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $49.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

