Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,868,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,222,000. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.59. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.18.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.