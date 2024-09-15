Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 134,183 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for 10.9% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $15,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
JMST opened at $50.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
