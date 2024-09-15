Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,498,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,244,000 after purchasing an additional 59,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,085,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,651,000 after buying an additional 578,086 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after buying an additional 276,376 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 766,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,966,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,307.8% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 491,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,339,000 after acquiring an additional 456,308 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average of $49.51.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.