Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Down 24.9% in August

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the August 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Mistras Group Price Performance
Shares of MG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 62,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,889. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $333.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $189.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Mistras Group
About Mistras Group
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.
Featured Articles
