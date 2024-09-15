Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 297 ($3.88) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 300.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 273.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 320 ($4.18). The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,242.86, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

