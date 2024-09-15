Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
