Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,669 shares in the company, valued at $17,881,692.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,669 shares in the company, valued at $17,881,692.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,415 shares of company stock valued at $673,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MHK

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

NYSE MHK opened at $156.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $164.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.59.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

