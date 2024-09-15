Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM) Short Interest Update

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 739,700 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the August 15th total of 342,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Monogram Orthopaedics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Monogram Orthopaedics Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of MGRM stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 313,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,654. Monogram Orthopaedics has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $103.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36.
Monogram Orthopaedics Company Profile
Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.
