Movado Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Movado Group has a dividend payout ratio of 55.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Movado Group Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:MOV opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $424.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Movado Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $159.31 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michelle Kennedy sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $32,432.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

