Mystic Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,074,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,590,000 after buying an additional 1,674,827 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,572,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,978,000 after buying an additional 667,773 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 800,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,023,000 after buying an additional 634,587 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after buying an additional 455,693 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $84.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $760,641.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,610,217.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,610,217.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,068 shares of company stock worth $2,406,965 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

