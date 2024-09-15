Mystic Asset Management Inc. Buys 235 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 38,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,373,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.43.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $133.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.44. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.