Mystic Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 139.8% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $166.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.32.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

