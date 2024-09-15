Mystic Asset Management Inc. Purchases 58 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,769,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,932,020,000 after acquiring an additional 173,298 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,492,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,570,000 after purchasing an additional 249,566 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,625,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,354,000 after purchasing an additional 81,869 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 27.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,715,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,601,000 after buying an additional 589,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,556,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,182,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,862.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $277.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $279.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.54.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

