National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.19

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.19 and traded as high as $6.96. National CineMedia shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 291,420 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCMI. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research raised National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National CineMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $661.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 78.04%. The firm had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 38.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Stories

