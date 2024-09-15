Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Up 126.9% in August

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 126.9% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natuzzi in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. ( NYSE:NTZ Free Report ) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Natuzzi worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NTZ opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

