Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Up 126.9% in August

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 126.9% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natuzzi in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE NTZ opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.60.
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.
