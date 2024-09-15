Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $24.05

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.05, but opened at $25.00. Nayax shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 194 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NYAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Nayax Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.33 million, a P/E ratio of -56.24 and a beta of 0.03.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Nayax had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nayax during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Nayax by 16.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Nayax during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Nayax during the second quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Nayax by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Further Reading

