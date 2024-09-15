New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GBR opened at $1.21 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

In other news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 250,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned about 2.97% of New Concept Energy worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.