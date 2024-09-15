New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.37

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.37 and last traded at $47.34, with a volume of 76537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NJR. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Argus upgraded New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $275.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,847.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NJR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $33,403,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,381,000 after purchasing an additional 332,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 255,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 54.9% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 537,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,070,000 after buying an additional 190,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

