New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

New Mountain Finance has a payout ratio of 92.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect New Mountain Finance to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

NMFC opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

