NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.30%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,161,433 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $125,176,000 after buying an additional 250,456 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after acquiring an additional 648,775 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,069,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 599.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,374 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,087,066 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $33,058,000 after purchasing an additional 204,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

