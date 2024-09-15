Nia Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,627 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. raised its stake in NIKE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 15,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.76.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.