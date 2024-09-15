Nia Impact Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Steelcase by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,752,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,249,000 after buying an additional 352,078 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 108,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price objective on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

SCS opened at $13.79 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $182,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,216.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $219,541.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,234.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $182,613.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,216.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,187 shares of company stock worth $2,410,861. 12.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

