Nia Impact Advisors LLC Sells 2,460 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Stride makes up 1.9% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stride by 5,837.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stride by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stride by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Stride Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LRN opened at $82.51 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $534.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

