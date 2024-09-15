Nia Impact Advisors LLC Takes $511,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $176.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.25.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

