Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Short Interest Update

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nichias Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NICFF remained flat at $22.86 during trading on Friday. Nichias has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86.
Nichias Company Profile
