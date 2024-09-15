Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Short Interest Update

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nichias Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NICFF remained flat at $22.86 during trading on Friday. Nichias has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86.

Nichias Company Profile

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Construction and Sales for Plants, Industrial Products, High-Performance Products, Auto Parts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including sheet, semi-metal, metal, and cloth gaskets, pastes and other sealing materials, and gland packings, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

