NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,311,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 19.62% of NLS Pharmaceutics worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NLSP stock remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 181,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,748. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.02.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

