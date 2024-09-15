Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.77

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.77 and traded as low as $1.34. Noodles & Company shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 102,326 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Noodles & Company Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $127.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.45 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,308,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

