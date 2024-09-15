Northgate (LON:NTG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $250.00

Northgate plc (LON:NTG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 250 ($3.27) and traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($3.34). Northgate shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.27), with a volume of 1,360,234 shares changing hands.
Northgate Trading Down 3.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 250 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 250. The stock has a market cap of £333.08 million and a PE ratio of 7.04.
About Northgate
Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.
