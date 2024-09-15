Northland Securities Increases Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Price Target to $6.00

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Northland Securities from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Genasys from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

GNSS stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $157.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. Genasys has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Genasys had a negative return on equity of 66.93% and a negative net margin of 108.72%. The business had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genasys will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genasys news, Director Mark Culhane purchased 17,587 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $46,605.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,605.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genasys by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 129.1% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Genasys during the second quarter worth about $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

