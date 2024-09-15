Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,826. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.0735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

