Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Up 158.0% in August

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 158.0% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JRS stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.