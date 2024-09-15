NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.45 on September 30th

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 28.1% per year over the last three years.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.26. 28,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,083. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.81.
About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
