Oak Associates Ltd. OH Buys 150 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group comprises about 1.0% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $14,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $364.72 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $370.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.18 and its 200 day moving average is $344.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,033 shares of company stock worth $2,757,740. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

