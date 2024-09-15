Oak Associates Ltd. OH Cuts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $205.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $208.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

