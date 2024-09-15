Oak Associates Ltd. OH Increases Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 830,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 274,566 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 91.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Clear Secure by 303.6% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,199,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 902,436 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $1,238,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 274.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 14,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 227,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $7,049,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Clear Secure news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 227,021 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $7,049,002.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $46,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,901.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 501,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,878,679. Insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:YOU opened at $30.30 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

