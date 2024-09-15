Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 3,247 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 467,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.3% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $34,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,064 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

