Oak Associates Ltd. OH Trims Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned about 0.11% of Amdocs worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Price Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average of $84.19. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $94.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

