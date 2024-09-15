Oak Associates Ltd. OH Trims Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 23,897 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 82,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $152.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $153.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.28.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $842,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,736 shares of company stock worth $3,491,039. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.