Oasys 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.92 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. Oasys has a market capitalization of $114.16 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oasys has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasys Profile

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,817,437,329 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,817,437,329.378335 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.04028217 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $3,040,659.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

