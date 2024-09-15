Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,534,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,100 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.6% of Ocean Park Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $75,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,614 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after buying an additional 6,238,875 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,944 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.07. The company has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

