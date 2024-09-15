Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Invests $8.72 Million in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 95,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 636.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 346,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,867,000 after acquiring an additional 299,795 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,922,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 396.3% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 278,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,563,000 after buying an additional 222,211 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,597,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,106,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,966,000 after buying an additional 150,977 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $95.05 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $95.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.60. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

