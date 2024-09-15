Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 53.40 ($0.70). Approximately 10,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 249,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.71).
Old Mutual Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.58.
Old Mutual Company Profile
Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.
