OLO (NYSE:OLO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on OLO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $772.09 million, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.28. OLO has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OLO had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that OLO will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $66,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 569,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $66,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 569,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 67,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $330,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 591,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,065.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,148 shares of company stock valued at $554,425. 39.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OLO by 419.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 306,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 247,194 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth $1,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OLO by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,739,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,940,000 after buying an additional 319,544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OLO by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,411,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after buying an additional 416,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the second quarter worth $249,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

