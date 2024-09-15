Omni Network (OMNI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $87.20 Million

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Omni Network token can now be bought for about $6.76 or 0.00011566 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni Network has a market capitalization of $87.20 million and $8.63 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omni Network has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
Omni Network Profile
Omni Network’s genesis date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,904,057 tokens. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.
Omni Network Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
