Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

OMCL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of Omnicell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Shares of OMCL opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -93.83, a P/E/G ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $56.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 121.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 68.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 36.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

